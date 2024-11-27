The demand for VPN (virtual private network) has more than tripled in Pakistan after the tightening of social media restrictions, states a report.

The report cited the independent VPN review website Top10VPN as saying VPN demand in Pakistan surged by 102% on November 25, compared to the daily average of the preceding 28 days.

VPN demand escalated further on November 26, reaching 213% above the baseline. The spike came amid reports that authorities had restricted WhatsApp media sharing before Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) demonstrations.

Downdetector.com, a website that reports disruption on social platforms or websites, pointed out that WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and other platforms are facing disruptions in Pakistan.

It added that citizens have expressed dismay over the disruptions as there’s no official version yet about why the access is restricted.

The social platforms work better when they’re accessed after activating VPNs.

The government confirmed that they planned on disrupting internet services in areas with security concerns, but there was no comment about social media platforms.

As people are accessing social media platforms via VPN, they’re also facing another hurdle: slow Internet.

Internet services have been disrupted in several cities across Punjab, including Multan, Rajanpur, Gujrat, and Dera Ghazi Khan. Residents in these areas are reporting difficulties in accessing online services.