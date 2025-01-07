Karachi – There is a pressing need to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the

environment, emphasized Junaid Naqi, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry

(KATI). He called on industries, the media, and the country’s youth to actively contribute to combating

climate change and pollution. Naqi was addressing a meeting titled "Breathe Pakistan," organized in

collaboration with a private TV channel.

Speaking at the event, Naqi stressed the need for developed nations to adopt alternative energy

systems and implement development projects to reduce global temperatures. He highlighted that

although Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global pollution, it remains one of the countries most

affected by climate change. He urged citizens to play their role in maintaining a clean environment to

ensure a better future for coming generations.

The event was attended by notable figures, including KATI’s Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, KITE

Limited CEO Zahid Saeed, KATI Committee Chairman Saleem Uz Zaman, former KATI President Masood

Naqi, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, and private TV channel CEO Shakeel Masood. Senior officials

and academics such as DHA Suffa University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ahmed Saeed Minhas and Professor Dr.

Huma Baqai were also present.

Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi highlighted the role of public-private partnerships in achieving

environmental goals. He announced plans to allocate spaces along the Lyari Expressway for plantations

and urban forests to reduce the city's carbon footprint. Additionally, private-sector-driven tree

plantation campaigns are underway to improve Karachi's environment.

Shakeel Masood, CEO of the private TV channel, emphasized the need for active involvement by private

organizations and citizens in improving the environment. He called for using media, including talk shows

and articles, to raise awareness among the youth about environmental issues. Masood also urged all

institutions to adopt eco-friendly policies to address climate challenges effectively.

Zubair Chhaya, KATI’s Deputy Patron-in-Chief, highlighted the global prioritization of Environmental,

Social, and Governance (ESG) measures to combat climate change and pollution. He warned that

neglecting ESG compliance could harm Pakistan’s economy by lowering industrial ratings and affecting

trade. Only companies adhering to ESG principles would thrive in the future, he added.

The event also featured a presentation by KITE Limited CEO Zahid Saeed on the urban forest project

planned for the Malir Expressway. Various speakers, including Dr. Huma Baqai and KATI Standing

Committee Chairman Saleem uz Zaman, reiterated the importance of environmental awareness and

collective responsibility.