Petroleum prices in Pakistan, including high-speed diesel (HSD) and petrol, are expected to be revised for the first two weeks of December 2024.

Reports suggest that the public may face an unwelcome announcement, with the possibility of a price hike for petroleum products.

Initial reports indicate that petrol prices could rise by Rs10-15 per litre from the current rate of Rs248.38, which is causing concern among the already burdened population. However, a significant increase of this magnitude may not materialize due to the recent decline in global oil prices.

Dunya News has also suggested a potential price increase for petrol, but forecasts a more modest rise of up to Rs4 per litre for the first half of December. While this smaller increase seems more plausible, it’s important to note that these are still speculations. The final decision on the petrol price will be announced on Saturday, November 30.

Currently, petrol pumps in cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi are selling petrol at Rs249.30 per litre, reflecting a slight increase of Rs0.92. Hi-octane fuel is being sold at Rs261.90 per litre.

The Rs12.60 per litre difference between regular petrol and hi-octane fuel is prompting many, especially those who can afford it, to opt for the higher-quality fuel. Hi-octane petrol is preferred by individuals who believe it is better for engine performance and of superior quality compared to regular petrol.