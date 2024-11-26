As expatriates settle in the UAE, many look to bring their families over, and understanding the family visa process is crucial. Here’s a breakdown of the requirements and steps for applying for a family visa in 2024.

To sponsor a spouse or children, expatriates must first secure their residence visa, whether through employment or investment. Once this is in place, they can initiate the visa application process for their family.

It’s important to note that the cost of the residency visa is the responsibility of the sponsor, and applications must be submitted within 60 days of the family’s entry into the UAE.

Eligibility Criteria:

The minimum salary required to sponsor a family is now set at AED 4,000, or AED 3,000 with accommodation provided.

Unlike previous regulations, the type of profession is no longer a limiting factor for sponsorship. However, different rules apply when sponsoring parents, siblings, or stepchildren, so it is advisable to check with the local immigration department.

Required Documents:

The following documents are necessary for the family visa application:

• Completed application form (available online or at typing offices).

• Passport copies of the spouse and children.

• Recent photographs of family members.

• The family sponsor’s employment contract.

• Salary certificate from the employer.

• Attested marriage certificate in Arabic or certified translation.

• Registered tenancy contract.

Application Process:

Document Preparation: Ensure all required documents are ready.

Application Submission: Submit applications at Amer centres or typing centres, or apply online through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP) or General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) websites.

Medical Fitness Tests: Family members over 18 must pass medical fitness tests at approved centers. Results are typically available within 24 to 48 hours.

Emirates ID Collection: After the visa approval, the Emirates ID can be collected from designated post offices or delivered via courier.