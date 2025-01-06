Khairpur : A Two-Day Awareness Session on Positive Parenting, Protection of Child Rights and Projection

of Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act-2013 was held at U.C Hadal Shah under the project Grassroots Action to End Child Early Forced Marriage funded by Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) organized by the Bhittai Social Watch & Advocacy (BSWA).

In the wake of the Two-Day consecutive sessions, the trainers highlighted the participants regarding the undesirable impact of child early forced marriage on the girls and boys. The causes of the child early forced marriages were also briefed by the trainers i.e. poverty, lack of education, awareness, lack of implementation of laws, tribal clot and others. As result, social fabric of the family is disturbed at large. Moreover, it encourages the tendency of torture with girls by the aged person. The trainers shed light on the role of education in the prevention of child early and forced marriages. They emphasized the need for the effective participation of

community to prevent from this practice. The negative aspect of reproductive health was also discussed in practice of early and forced marriages. The various laws promulgated by the Govt.

of Pakistan and Sindh were also debated by the trainers. The minimum age for marriages as per Sindh Marriage Restraint Act-2013 is 18 years. The trainers discussed the importance of Birth Registration of Child, Registration of Marriages and preparation of CNIC Cards and enlightened the participants regarding the tendency of early child marriages. They also apprised the participants to protect the child rights i.e. provision of education, health, protection from torture, child abuse and child labor. They said, it is the collective duty of the positive parents to

prevent from early and forced marriages in the society at large.

The group activities were also performed by the participants. The participants also devised a line of action to prevent from CEFM and positive parenting. They assured that they will contribute assertively in the society as front line parents for advocacy, awareness and sensitization.

Separate sessions for fathers and mothers were held wherein; the Committee Members of the relevant Union Council also attended the sessions.

Prof. Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari and Ms. Rabia Naseer were the facilitators of the training.