Karachi, November 21 st , 2024: The newly appointed Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan, His Excellency (H.E.)

Mr. Irfan Neziroglu recently visited the Dawlance head office to discuss matters of mutual interests including but

not limited to investments, innovations, and sustainability etc. The visit is a testament to the strong socio-economic relations and collaborations between the two brotherly nations. The Consul-General of Turkiye in Karachi, H.E. Mr. Cemal Sangu was also present on this occasion.

The Turkish Ambassador appreciated Dawlance’s innovative ventures that are setting new standards of energy-

efficiency in Pakistan. He praised the two ground-breaking product-lines introduced recently: the Prima Line and the D’Solar Line, while also admiring the eco-friendly initiative of converting Dawlance’s large manufacturing facilities to solar-power. The Prima Range’ features several premium home-appliances, crafted to European standards with technology tailored according to Pakistan’s environment. Similarly, ‘the D’Solar Line’ features DC refrigerators and freezers that run directly on solar-power, to promote sustainable energy and reduce energy costs. The Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance, Umar Ahsan Khan stated: “Engaging with the Turkish government,

through their Ambassador H.E. Mr. Irfan Neziroglu is a great honor for us, as he has officially appreciated Beko’s

investments of more than 50 million dollars in Pakistan since 2016. We will continue to expand our productivity

with a commitment to create top quality products, while creating more economic opportunities for the workforce in Pakistan.” Being the leading producer of home-appliances and electronics in Pakistan, Dawlance is also playing a key role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy by fostering foreign investments and enabling global technology transfers into Pakistan, for sustainable growth and a prosperous future.