Khairpur Sindh Pakistan : The Bhittai Social Watch & Advocacy (BSWA), Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Govt. of Sindh and in collaboration with United States Institute of Peace (USIP) conducted a Training Workshop of District

Peace Committee (DPC) Members Shikarpur on “Understanding the Legal Foundation of District Peace

Committee (DPC)” held at Deputy Commissioner Office Shikarpur. Mr. Zafar Abbas Abbasi, Additional

Deputy Commissioner (ADC)-I, Shikarpur chaired the workshop while Mr. Iqbal Ahmed Detho, Chairperson,

Sindh Human Rights Commission, Govt. of Sindh was the chief guest.

Talking to the participants, Mr. Zafar Abbas Abbasi said that the DPC Shikarpur will be streamlined in view

of the decision of the Govt. of Sindh and the same will be restructured. He said District Shikarpur is

peaceful, there is congenial peace and tolerance among the different sects. He appreciated the tangible

efforts of BSWA and SHRC for organizing this result oriented training workshop.

Mr. Iqbal Ahmed Detho gave his insight on the various laws passed by the Government to strengthening

the foundation of DPC. He said that SHRC is dynamically contributing for promotion of Human Rights,

essence of peace and tolerance. He appreciated the efforts of District Administration especially ADC-I who

has provided space for the holding of training.

During the training workshop, various recommendations were made, i.e. allocation of space for DPC office.

The DPC Shikarpur may be made diversified by inclusion of various segments of the society. Alternative

dispute resolution mechanism may be brought at local level. CPLC Office may be set at S.S.P, Shikarpur

Office. Legal Aid Committees for poor prisoners may be streamlined and prisoners may be given legal

relief. DPC may be established at Tehsil level to resolve the tribal and ethnic disputes.

Mr. Khadim Hussain Mirani, Executive Director BSWA welcomed the participants of the training shed light

on the objectives of the training workshop and also appreciated the proactive role of participants.

Prof. (Retd.) Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Academic Advisor BSWA and Mr. Zulfiqar Mirani were the

trainers of the workshop. The certificates among the participants of the training were also gave away.

A large number of members of DPC including minorities, media persons attended the training workshop.