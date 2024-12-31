This conference will prove to be a significant and exemplary step towards achieving a peaceful society.

BY : Syed TUrab Shah.

Karachi : The Fourth Annual International “Masooma-e- Sindh Bibi Maham, Interfaith Conference” was held on Sunday at Karachi, where the teachings of Sayyida Khadija bint Imam Musa Kazim (AS), also known as Bibi Maham (SA) and the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) were honored. This conference provided an opportunity for scholars, intellectuals, and leaders from both Muslim and non-Muslim communities, as well as people from various walks of life, to understand and unite around the message of Bibi Maham teachings, piety, wisdom, compassion, and unity.

Messages were issued for the conference participants by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, and Member of the National Assembly Shazia Marri, which were repeatedly shown to conference attendees on the SMD screen. These statements highlighted the importance of Bibi Maham’s teachings in promoting interfaith harmony and unity among people from diverse back ounds.

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, praised the efforts of the Zaireen Khidmat Committee at the Masooma-e- Sindh shrine, which organized this event in collaboration with the Department of Culture Sindh and the Karachi Editors Club. The Governor said in his message that the life of Bibi Maham (SA) is the best example of faith, wisdom, and compassion. He also appreciated the book launch of Abdul Sattar Dars during the conference.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his message, stated that the theme of this year's conference—interfaith harmony—is highly significant and an urgent need of the times. He emphasized the importance of promoting harmony among people of all religions in accordance with Bibi Maham's teachings. He described Sindh as a cradle of tolerance and mutual understanding and said that events like this highlight these values. He also praised literary activities, calling them a reflection of Sindh's cultural heritage.

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs and Endowments Sindh, Syed Riyaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, called the “Masooma-e-Sindh Conference” an important platform for promoting peace and mutual understanding. He added that Bibi Maham’s teachings inspire us to adopt shared values of humanity and harmony.

Member of the National Assembly and Central Secretary for Information Pakistan Peoples Party, Shazia Marri, referred to Bibi Maham as a symbol of compassion, moderation, and devotion and praised the role of the "Masooma-e- Sindh Conference" in promoting global values. She also described literary contributions as inspiring for future generations and stated that this conference would prove to be a significant and exemplary step in bringing people from different sectors of life together to form a more inclusive, peaceful society aligned with the message of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

The members of the Zaireen Khidmat Committee of the Masooma-e-Sindh shrine expressed their gratitude to the Governor of Sindh, Chief Minister of Sindh, Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs and Auqaf, and the MNA Shazia Marri for issuing messages to promote the teachings of Bibi Maham (SA).

They also thanked the Director-General of Culture Departmenu Sindh, Manawar Ali Mahesar, and his staff for their collaboration in organizing the annual Masooma-e- Sindh Conference to promote interfaith harmony. They also appreciated the exceptional hosting of Agha Shirazi, whose passionate presence and expert hosting ensured the event ran smoothly, and he received direct praise from the participants for his professional and unique hosting