Karachi : The Karachi administration has organised a special event in collaboration with Pakistan Television to commemorate the birthday of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan on Thursday December 19 .

This event will be held at the youth centre of Government of sindh in Gulistan Johar, features documentaries, educational and entertainment programs, and TV dramas that highlight Pakistan’s national importance, and the history of Pakistan Movement. Documentaries and programs will showcase Pakistan’s history, national songs.

PTV Dramas “Jinnah Se Quaid-e-Azam Tak” and “Aankh Walay Jin” will be screened. Over 600 children and youth have been invited.

Objective of the program of screening of ptv dramas will Educate youth about Pakistan’s history, Jinnah’s life, and sacrifices of national leaders.

Commissioner Karachi syed hassan naqvi has said that this program will ignite the national spirit and provide positive entertainment among children.