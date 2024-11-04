BY : Mohsin Quaid.

Karachi : Social media has become an integral part of young people’s lives, shaping their perceptions, behavior, and mental health in significant ways. While it offers a platform for connection and self-expression, its impact on youth mental health cannot be overlooked. Constant exposure to curated images and idealized lifestyles can lead to feelings of inadequacy and anxiety, negatively affecting self-esteem and body image. Many young people spend hours scrolling, often comparing themselves unfavorably to the images they see, leading to a distorted sense of self-worth. Moreover, excessive use of social media can lead to poor time management and reduced productivity, with youth often losing track of valuable study and personal development time. To address these issues, parents, educators, and social platforms need to promote healthy online habits. Setting screen time limits, encouraging offline hobbies, and educating youth on the realities of online content can help create a balanced approach. Social media companies also have a responsibility to support mental well- being by providing resources and promoting content that fosters positive self-image. By encouraging mindful usage, we can help young people develop a healthier relationship with social media.