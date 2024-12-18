BY : Zahid H Karani.

Karachi : Speaking at the Satara Pakistan Awards ceremony in collaboration with Global Business Network, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Food Abdul Jabbar Khan said that

Chairman Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued special instructions to the Chief Minister of Sindh to promote all the talented people are serving. He said that I pay tribute to those who are serving the country and the nation, especially the poor people with their heart and soul. Honors are being awarded in recognition of his services, which is a happy process He said that the encouragement of those who have shown good and outstanding performance in their respective fields will increase the dedication of other hardworking people to do more good work and this will prove to be the main motivation for creating positive competition in the society.

Abdul Jabbar Khan said, “I pay tribute to the soldiers of Pakistan Army, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Hakeem Saeed Shaheed, the founder of Hamdard Dawakhana, and Dr. Adeeb Rizvi and his team, who are living examples in front of us, and there are many people who have given their The ladies and gentlemen who have dedicated their entire lives to the service of humanity are being honored today through this ceremony I congratulate him on behalf of myself and the government of Sindh and assure him of full cooperation. Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah MPA Saima Agah and Sania Naz Baloch also participated in the ceremony.