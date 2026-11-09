Thai Cultural Troupe Nataya Chula Wins Warm Reception at World Culture Festival 2026 in Karachi

Nataya Chula Thai cultural troupe presents traditional performances at the World Culture Festival 2026 in Karachi.

The Chulalongkorn University troupe presented five traditional performances, highlighting Thailand’s regional heritage, history, music and cultural traditions.

Thailand’s cultural dance troupe, Nataya Chula, received an enthusiastic welcome at the World Culture Festival 2026 in Karachi after presenting five traditional performances.

The troupe from Chulalongkorn University performed at the festival, organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Karachi and Thailand’s Ministry of Culture.

Consuls-General, diplomats, dignitaries, international performers, friends of Thailand and members of the Thai community attended the event with their families. The audience responded warmly, filling the auditorium to capacity.

Five Performances Showcase Thai Heritage

Nataya Chula presented five performances highlighting Thailand’s history, regional diversity and cultural identity through traditional dance, music and artistic expression.

The programme featured:

The Colors of Siam: Celebrated the cultural diversity of Thailand’s four regions.

Celebrated the cultural diversity of Thailand’s four regions. Sri Dhamma Lila: Drew inspiration from the ancient Srivijaya civilisation.

Drew inspiration from the ancient Srivijaya civilisation. The Grace of Two-Sword Combat: Offered a contemporary interpretation of Krabi Krabong, Thailand’s traditional martial art.

Offered a contemporary interpretation of Krabi Krabong, Thailand’s traditional martial art. Soeng Kapo: Coconut Shell Dance: Presented a lively folk dance from northeastern Thailand.

Presented a lively folk dance from northeastern Thailand. The Way of Thai Traditions: Depicted the longstanding connection between Thai communities and river-based traditions.

Together, the performances offered the audience an insight into Thailand’s rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions.

Thai Consul-General Highlights Cultural Diplomacy

Speaking at the event, Thailand’s Consul-General in Karachi, H.E. Mr. Surashete Boontinand, highlighted the role of cultural exchange in promoting international understanding and peaceful coexistence.

He said:

“Culture is how nations understand one another and learn to live together in peace. I thank the President of the Arts Council of Pakistan for giving Thailand the opportunity to share its culture in Karachi. This is where peace begins. I congratulate the Arts Council and wish the festival success.”

Arts Council Appreciates Thailand’s Participation

Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan, thanked the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Karachi for its collaboration.

He also praised Consul-General Surashete Boontinand for his efforts to bring the Thai troupe to Pakistan and facilitate its participation in the festival.

Thailand’s participation highlighted the role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening ties between Thailand and Pakistan.

The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Karachi reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Thai culture in Pakistan and supporting further cultural exchanges between the two countries.

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