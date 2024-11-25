Bananas contain 4 times more protein, 2 times more carbohydrates, 3 times more phosphorus, 5 times more vitamin A, other vitamins and minerals than apples.

While bananas have numerous health benefits, banana tea is also very beneficial for our health. Banana tea can do wonders for improving digestion, strengthening the heart and benefiting eyesight.

For those who suffer from bloating or indigestion, drinking banana tea is a great way to relieve muscle tension and reduce intestinal problems.

Banana tea is rich in vitamin B6, banana is known to regulate the growth of red blood cells and boost the body’s immune system. Banana tea is also a great source of water-soluble antioxidants that protect the body from harmful diseases.

The potassium present in bananas is considered beneficial for blood pressure patients, so drinking a cup of banana tea daily is recommended to reduce the negative effects of high blood pressure, but it is mandatory to consult a doctor before using it.

A special type of protein is found in banana, which relaxes the body and has a pleasant effect on the mood. Banana tea can help you feel happier by naturally reducing stress.

Due to vitamin A and C, drinking banana tea can help improve vision and strengthen the immune system.

It can be beneficial for people who suffer from retinal disorders.