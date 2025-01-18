Karachi, January 18, 2025: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Pakistani Trade Mission in Bangladesh, is set to send two trade delegations to Bangladesh, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

The first delegation of Dates, comprising 13 leading exporters, will depart on January 19 for a week-long visit, while a citrus delegation will follow on January 20 for Business-to-Business (B2B) engagements. These delegations aim to explore new trade avenues, foster business partnerships, and promote Pakistan’s export potential in the Bangladeshi market.

According to Mr. Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive Officer of TDAP, “Pakistan and Bangladesh have immense bilateral trade potential, and we are committed to tapping into this opportunity. Our plans include hosting a single-country exhibition in Bangladesh soon, which will provide a platform for Pakistani businesses to showcase their products and services.”

Pakistan and Bangladesh have a long-standing trade relationship, with Pakistan being one of Bangladesh’s top ten import partners. However, there is still significant room for growth, particularly in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, foodstuff, chemicals, and base metals.

The two countries have been discussing the possibility of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) since 2002, which could potentially boost trade volumes and economic cooperation.

The upcoming trade delegations are a testament to the commitment of both countries to deepen their trade and economic relationship. As Mr. Motiwala emphasized, “We are confident that these delegations will pave the way for increased trade and investment between Pakistan and Bangladesh, ultimately benefiting the economies and people of both countries.”