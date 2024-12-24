Karachi, December 24, 2024 : The International Markets Development Division (Africa Desk) of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Minister Trade & Investment in Ethiopia, successfully hosted a webinar titled “Explore the Ethiopian Market – Auto Parts and Other Engineering Goods.” This event is part of a series of initiatives aimed at increasing awareness about trade opportunities in Ethiopia and encouraging Pakistani businesses to participate in the upcoming 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition, scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from May 14–16, 2025.

The webinar drew significant participation, with around 40 attendees from various sectors of the auto and engineering industries in both countries. H.E. Mr. Mian Atif Shareef, Ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia, graced the event as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral trade ties and encouraged Pakistani companies to actively participate in the upcoming trade conference and exhibition to explore new market opportunities.

Mr. Basit Saleem Shah, Minister Trade & Investment in Ethiopia, provided an in-depth overview of Pakistan-Ethiopia trade relations and market dynamics. He highlighted the immense trade potential for Pakistani businesses in Ethiopia and neighboring East African markets, including Djibouti, Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda. The webinar also featured contributions from prominent trade representatives: Ms. Adeela Younis, Trade & Investment Counsellor in Kenya, highlighted trade opportunities in Kenya and collaboration potential with Pakistani businesses. Mr. Samnoon Basra, Trade & Investment Attaché in Nigeria, discussed Pakistan-Nigeria trade relations and growth areas.

Mr. Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia in Pakistan, shared his experiences of leading business delegations to Ethiopia. Mr. Hundaol Fikadu, General Manager of EL Auto Engineering & Trading PLC, presented opportunities in Ethiopia’s engineering goods market. Representatives from Yasart Engineering, including Mr. Endris Mohammad, Mr. Arefeanye Tadesse, and Mr. Yohannes Mulu, offered valuable insights for Pakistani exporters. Mr. Umar Abdullah, CEO of Takbeer Die & Costing and Vice Chairman of Pakistan International Business Trade Industry & Commerce, shared his successful ventures in Ethiopia. Mr. Muhammad Umar, a Pakistani entrepreneur in Ethiopia’s auto rickshaw and spare parts sector, shared practical insights on local market dynamics. Mr. Samra, representing Ethiopian Automotive Industries, emphasized the untapped potential of Ethiopia’s automotive sector for Pakistani exporters.

This webinar marks another milestone in Pakistan’s proactive engagement with African markets under the “Look Africa Policy.” TDAP remains committed to fostering trade partnerships and promoting Pakistani products in Africa, contributing to the diversification and expansion of Pakistan’s export portfolio.