A recent Consumer Confidence Index Survey by Ipsos indicates that just 21% of Pakistanis believe the country is headed in the right direction, while 79% feel it is on the wrong track. Men and lower-income groups displayed more optimism compared to other demographics.

When asked, “Would you say things in this country are heading in the right direction, or are they off on the wrong track?” a significant majority expressed concerns about the country’s trajectory.

Economic perceptions showed that 1 in 3 Pakistanis rated the country’s economic condition as strong or moderate, with optimism higher among men, urban residents, the highly educated, and the middle class. The number of people viewing the country’s state as strong has quadrupled since September 2023, while perceptions of weakness have dropped by 9 percentage points since their peak during the same period.

Additionally, there has been a 6 percentage-point shift toward comfort in household purchases since September’s challenging conditions.

Expectations for the Future

Looking ahead, 1 in 5 Pakistanis anticipate improvements in the next six months, with optimism more prevalent among males and middle- to lower-income groups compared to wealthier individuals. Distrust in the local economy has declined significantly by 20% this quarter, and optimism about financial conditions has risen by 4 percentage points since Q3 2024.

However, confidence in personal financial stability remains low. Only 14% of respondents feel more confident about saving for retirement or their children’s education compared to a year ago, while 86% feel less confident. Similarly, only 4% are comfortable making major purchases, and 15% have greater confidence in job security, leaving 85% feeling uncertain about employment prospects.