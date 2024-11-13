Houston Tex USA : Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan Kokab Iqbal said that people living in the city of Karachi face more challenges. The 60 percent inflation of the last two and a half years has made people’s lives more difficult. To improve the economy and provide relief to the people, it is essential that we meet the tax shortfall of more than 180 billion in the first four months without putting additional burden on the people.

He was speaking at the event of the Association Chamber of Small Business in America. Kokab Iqbal said that fair distribution of tax burden can be promoted by supporting sustainable and stable economic development. Chambers, Associations, Chambers of Small Business and Women’s Chambers should focus on the current economic landscape.

I request you to consider issuing press statements in accordance with the following position.he said that our citizens who are stuck in the tremendous challenges, who have endured 60% inflation in the last 2.5 years, for the convenience of the common people, it is important that we advocate for meaningful taxation reforms that would remove the weaknesses of the policy. are and target the “extraordinary profits” of certain protected sectors.

Kokab Iqbal said we should demand relief in electricity rates, advocating a Rs 12 per unit reduction in rates for all consumers, residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural, based on total consumption and not just incremental consumption.

This can be achieved by finalizing the capacity payment agreement on a take-and-pay basis by December 31, 2024. Your proactive stance and leadership in these sectors is important as we strive for an economy that benefits all sectors equally