HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Strict ban on movement of people from 8pm to 8am in Sindh

Muhammad Saleem 4 hours ago
0 13 Less than a minute

KARACHI – Sindh government has imposed strict ban on movement of people from eight in the evening to eight in the morning for thirteen days all over the province.

Sindh Home Department has notified that all grocery, convenience, general and departmental stores will remain closed during this period.

The Home Department spokesperson said during this time, no medical stores, except those situated within or adjacent to public or private hospitals are allowed to operate.

The order further said no industry is allowed to operate during the day except those related to essential food items, medical or related items for domestic consumption.

Muhammad Saleem

Related Articles

World Diabetes Day being observed today

World Diabetes Day being observed today

November 14, 2018
K-Electric launches aggressive crackdown against theft and defaulters

K-Electric launches aggressive crackdown against theft and defaulters

December 24, 2018

Hilal Public School, Martin Dow Campus of Green Crescent Trust (GCT) Inaugurated

July 17, 2018
GSMA

Mobile Connectivity of Millions in Pakistan at Risk Warns Gsma

May 23, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: