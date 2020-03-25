Strict ban on movement of people from 8pm to 8am in Sindh

KARACHI – Sindh government has imposed strict ban on movement of people from eight in the evening to eight in the morning for thirteen days all over the province.

Sindh Home Department has notified that all grocery, convenience, general and departmental stores will remain closed during this period.

The Home Department spokesperson said during this time, no medical stores, except those situated within or adjacent to public or private hospitals are allowed to operate.

The order further said no industry is allowed to operate during the day except those related to essential food items, medical or related items for domestic consumption.



