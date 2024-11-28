After months of anticipation, the Museum of Candy is here. This is no ordinary candy store—think a world packed with treats for the whole family.

Step inside, and you’ll be craving an adventure. It is no short of a wonderland, with towering piles of chocolates, toffees, and vintage candies in every shape and color. Dive into a pool of giant gummy bears, sample unique ice cream flavors, stroll through a dreamy cotton candy land, and step into the Candy Lab to experiment with expert “candy scientists”.

Located at Umm Hurair Road, Oud Metha, Dubai, it offers an immersive experience across 15 themed rooms, each dedicated to an iconic sweet. More than just fun, the museum emphasizes education and provides a space for meet-and-greet sessions with chefs to discuss the latest trends in confectionery.

More than just a Museum

The Museum of Candy is far more than just a museum; it’s an immersive adventure where candy truly reigns supreme. Visitors are transported into a vibrant, candy-coated wonderland packed with interactive games, eye-catching candy sculptures, and countless opportunities to indulge in sugary treats. From playful moments and unique photo ops to unexpected sweet surprises around every corner, the museum offers an unforgettable experience for families, friends, and anyone looking to brighten their day. This isn’t merely a display of sweets—it’s a fully interactive celebration of all things candy, promising a delightful escape for visitors of all ages.

Candy-themed Rooms, and Gift Shop

Step into Dubai’s Museum of Candy, where a world of sugary wonder awaits. Over 60 unforgettable minutes, explore vibrant candy-themed rooms filled with playful games. Don’t miss the gift shop stocked with exclusive candy-inspired merchandise to take home a piece of the magic. More than just a museum, it’s an experience designed to delight visitors of all ages.

Recharge at the Cafe

Indulge your sweet tooth at their Instagram-worthy café, where treats and photo ops blend seamlessly. Step into a vibrant space decked out in candy-colored decor, perfect for capturing memories while you enjoy a wide array of confectionery delights. Sip on expertly crafted coffees, rich in flavor and perfect for pairing with one of their signature ice creams, each scoop as photogenic as it is delicious. Don’t forget to grab a handful of candies to take with you—ideal for a sugary snack later or to keep the sweet experience going long after you leave.

Candy Zones

Sweetopia: Step into Sweetopia, where interactive displays and delectable treats invite you to play, taste, and explore a candy-filled world of wonder.

Lettergram: Uncover surprises as dancing letters and candy come together, letting you create sweet memories in this playful, interactive space.

Candy Paradise: Wander through a vibrant land brimming with colorful treats and whimsical objects that transport you to a candy-lover’s dream.

Chill and Thrill: Enter a frosty wonderland featuring ice cream and frozen delights, perfect for cooling down while indulging your sweet cravings.

Fairy Floss: Embark on a magical journey through fluffy cotton-candy clouds, where every step feels light and airy.

Night in Paris: Stroll under a starlit sky as you savor the rich flavors of French confections, bringing a taste of Parisian romance to life.

Louvre of Lollies: Discover a gallery of gourmet sweets, where every display pays tribute to the finest treats Paris has to offer

Gummy Bear Pool: Dive into a delightful oasis filled with oversized gummy bears, creating a colorful, candy-inspired playground.