Karachi : The SRF Style Runway Fashion Show Season 16 wowed audiences with a dazzling display of fashion and style. Renowned designers showcased their exceptional collections, including Trends Meena Kaari by Farhan Aziz and Daniyal Saleem, Thara’s by Fahad Thara, Rehbar Collection by Ahsen Ali, Hasan Syed, Rivaj Men by Hamza Ali, and Beena’s Collection by Beena Rashid. The event also featured Asma Naz, Director of Spotlight Salon Men and Women, who presented an impressive range of designs. The bridal collections were a highlight of the evening, drawing significant attention from attendees, particularly women. Experts from the fashion industry praised the

unparalleled talent of Pakistani designers, emphasizing their ability to compete at international standards. They noted that Pakistani designers are gaining global recognition, particularly for their exceptional bridal creations, which is a source of national pride.

The fashion industry in Pakistan continues to grow, with both senior and emerging designers showcasing remarkable talent. The event was further elevated by stunning jewelry creations from Image Jewelers by Junaid Iqbal, which perfectly complemented the outfits on display.

The night concluded on a high note with electrifying performances by singers Sameer Awan and Waqar Raaj, leaving the audience thoroughly entertained. Chief Organizer Zia Zafar congratulated all the designers on the event’s success and announced that details of future projects would be shared soon.

The SRF Style Runway Fashion Show Season 16 was a testament to the creativity and innovation thriving in Pakistan’s fashion industry, marking another milestone for the country's designers on the global stage.