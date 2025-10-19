Islamabad , Oct 19 : After wrapping up their training session ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, members of the South African cricket team spent a relaxed evening shopping in Islamabad on Sunday.

The players visited a popular shopping mall in the federal capital, where they were seen browsing through stores, chatting with one another, and enjoying the lively atmosphere.

They showed particular interest in traditional Pakistani handicrafts and cultural items, purchasing various souvenirs and gifts for their families.

Fans and visitors at the mall were excited to see the Proteas players in an easygoing and friendly mood, capturing the lighter side of the ongoing Test series.

The second and final Test between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with Pakistan leading the two-match series 1–0.