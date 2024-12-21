The Sindh government has announced a two-month extension for the biometric registration deadline of old vehicles.

The decision was made following a meeting between Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, and a delegation from the Car Dealers Association, which included Chairman Muhammad Kamran Khan and members such as Saleem Gaudil.

In response to the delegation’s request, Minister Chawla confirmed the deadline extension and revealed plans to introduce an online system for payment of license plate fees. He assured that vehicles would receive their plates promptly after application.

The minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to streamline vehicle taxes, registration, and biometric processes to make them more convenient for the public. Furthermore, the government plans to establish new facilitation centers across the province to assist with these services. Chawla emphasized that these initiatives reflect the Sindh Excise Department’s commitment to citizen-friendly policies.