The much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan this February, is reportedly set to begin without an opening ceremony.

While the absence of such a ceremony is unusual for an event of this stature, the late arrival of the England and Australian squads has forced the host country to forgo this tradition.

Moreover, the teams will not be playing any warm-up matches before the start of the tournament.

According to Dawn, England and Australia are expected to arrive in Lahore on February 18 and 19, respectively. It is worth noting that the opening game, featuring defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand, is scheduled for February 19.

In light of the lack of a formal opening ceremony, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering hosting an alternative event to mark the beginning of the prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, which will host the opening match, is working against the clock to ensure it is ready before the event’s deadline.

The reconstruction of Gaddafi Stadium, on the other hand, has entered its final stages. A PCB spokesperson announced that all seating in the enclosures will be installed by the end of Thursday night, as per a media briefing held in Lahore on Wednesday.