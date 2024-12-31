Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has extended his heartfelt New Year greetings to the entire nation and said I extend my heartfelt New Year greetings to the entire nation. I hope this year brings happiness to Pakistanis all over the world, foreigners living in Pakistan, our Palestinian brothers, and all those who are victims of conflict and oppression. I urge everyone to celebrate the New Year responsibly and ensure that they do not do anything that causes suffering to others. Citizens should strictly avoid aerial firing, which is banned by the Sindh government. I encourage everyone to support the “No to Aerial Firing” campaign led by First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. First Lady and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Ms. Aseefa Zardari, has also issued a message encouraging people to celebrate the New Year fully but avoid aerial firing.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that statements are being made regarding the Red Line BRT, with the Sindh government working tirelessly on the project. Any organization in the world is welcome to come and conduct an audit. The Sindh government is not delaying this project in any way. There are some issues with the Red Line BRT project that are currently being resolved. No work was done on the project during the 9-month caretaker government, and at that time, there was negligence on the part of some officers.

He stated that the last cabinet meeting was held before the fall of the previous government, and the minutes of that meeting were misinterpreted by some incompetent officers, after which the work increased due to transfers. In the first meeting of the Sindh cabinet after the 2024 elections, SES, P&D stated in the cabinet meeting that tenders should be issued again for this project. At that time, I made it clear that re-tendering would waste another year. We immediately made all efforts on an emergency basis and restarted the project.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon acknowledged that there are challenges in this project, and if there is any audit or accountability regarding it, we are ready to appear before any commission. There is no delay on the part of the Sindh government or the transport department; all available resources are being utilized. The transfer of utilities is a significant problem. The Sindh government is ready to provide funds to relocate K-Electric poles. The 96-inch K-4 water line passes through the middle of the BRT, and we cannot complete our work first and then dig again to lay the K-4 line. Showroom owners near Nhamshid Chowrangi are concerned that the project will harm the beauty of their showrooms and destroy their business. These businessmen went to the World Bank, which funded the project, but were told it could not be changed, as things cannot be done based on the request of every individual. Due to the unfortunate incident at the airport, Civil Aviation is not allowing work. Whatever TV channel, person, or political party wants to discuss this issue, our doors are open. Come and talk. If there is any negligence on the part of the Transport Department or Trans Karachi, we are ready to address it. We are working day and night on this project.

He stated that the work of the Transport Department is also underway on the Jam Sadiq Bridge, which is scheduled to be completed in December 2025. However, we will complete this work in March or April 2025, God willing. We have issued instructions for the work to be done in three shifts. Where there are no utilities, we are completing the work ahead of schedule. We know that people are suffering, and there are challenges, but we cannot stop the work because of them. These projects are being developed as part of the upcoming hundred-year plan for the citizens of Karachi by the PPP government of Sindh. A systematic BRT project is being built, which will benefit future generations as well. If someone wants to score points, I cannot stop them.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that what Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in his speech at the Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto mausoleum is the most important issue for the entire country. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that every child in the country knows that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan a nuclear power and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto strengthened its defense with missile technology. The Chairman further said that Imran Khan is merely an excuse; the real target is our nuclear capability. Imran Khan is not only being used but is also using Pakistan’s security for his own benefit. Imran Khan’s goal is to compromise Pakistan’s integrity and defense for personal gain, while provoking challenges, chaos, polarization, and division.

He stated that Imran Khan has hired lobbyists to exert all kinds of pressure on Pakistan, putting the country’s integrity at stake so that he can gain relief. In his pursuit of relief, Imran Khan played with the IMF and tried to get Pakistan’s loans canceled, hoping that, God forbid, the country would go bankrupt.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Imran Khan has not even lost a single hair, while the PPP leadership and the Bhutto family sacrificed their lives but never compromised on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. President Asif Ali Zardari was imprisoned for 12 years, but he never allowed Pakistan to be undermined. The greatest initiative to strengthen Pakistan, by raising the slogan of “Pakistan Khappa” during Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom, was led by President Asif Ali Zardari. He never allowed his homeland to come under fire. Imran Khan, however, is doing everything that will harm Pakistan. One team of Imran Khan is negotiating with the government, while at the same time, another team is working to defame Pakistan and increase international pressure on the country.

He said that we do not want any political worker or leader to be sent to a military court, but if someone attacks military installations, the case will go to their own court. As Prime Minister, Imran Khan supported military courts, but today, military courts are bad for him. Even today, the incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is responsible for the situation in Parachinar. All the tragic events that have occurred in this country happened under the PTI government. When the APS Peshawar tragedy took place, the PTI government was in power in KP. When the Bannu jail was breached, and terrorists freed their comrades, the PTI government was still in power. Has the PTI Chief Minister gone to Parachinar? He talks about attacking Islamabad but cannot even open a road in his own province. Yesterday, a statement from Imran Khan came from jail. Has he made any statement regarding Parachinar? Has he instructed the PTI leadership to go and solve the issue? If you cannot handle such matters in your own government, then let’s admit that for the first three and a half years, you were the most incompetent, and even now, the PTI government in KP is the most incompetent. You lack the ability to fix any sector of the country. You have not done a single thing in your three and a half years that will be written in history. Instead, you have created chaos, misled the youth, stirred up a storm of misbehavior on social media, and tried everything to disgrace and defame Pakistan. Youth, open your eyes and see who is doing what to this country.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that there were challenges in the Red Line BRT, and there is a significant difference between working in a desert and working in a busy city like Karachi.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that I invite the opposition leader and the mayor of Karachi to come and visit. Every citizen has the right to express their concerns. If they come, I am ready to explain everything step by step. Initially, there will be some inconvenience due to the Red Line BRT, but in the long run, the public will benefit from the convenience it brings.

He stated that at the time of the APS tragedy, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was in power in KP, and it was the incompetence of the PTI that allowed terrorists to enter and carry out terrorism within the city.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that for whom Imran Khan used to say “absolutely not” and “we are not slaves,” today Imran Khan and the entire PTI are lying at their feet. The Jewish lobby is heading Mission Goldsmith internationally. They are attempting to pressure Pakistan into taking action. This is an unsuccessful attempt to harm Pakistan, but Pakistan remains a strong and sovereign country. No country has the right to interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed that every Pakistani is saddened by what happened in Parachinar. The protest of the friends who have staged sit-ins has been noted. I would like to request them to select a specific place from the government and protest vigorously, but not to do anything that could harm any innocent person.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that there are differences with the federal government, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given a clear stance on the channels. The PPP can still challenge the federal government today, but we want our problems to be addressed. We want the country to grow stronger and the politics of hatred to end. All stakeholders must work together for the strength of this country.