Karachi: Shan Foods and Al-Khidmat Foundation have joined hands to install water pumps and public toilets across Kunri Tehsil in rural Sindh as a part of Shan Foods’ latest ‘Growing Flavor’ initiative aimed at empowering the rural community in the region through a series of development projects.

Driven by its concrete allegiance to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Shan Foods has launched a comprehensive community development plan aimed at improving the quality of life and livelihood in the Kunri region, which happens to be Asia’s biggest market for red chillies.

Since its pilot phase, the company has successfully conducted a series of community trainings and workshops to help the farming community up-skill its farming methods to match sustainability requirements while meeting the market’s demands for high quality harvest. Shan Foods has also set up nurseries, laboratories, and buying centres in the region to maintain quality assurance and ensure fairer trade opportunities for the community.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sammer Sultan, co-chairwoman, Shan Foods, said “Hygiene and sanitation are crucial when it comes to building productive and healthy communities. As we advocate for the UNSDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, we are grateful to Al-Khidmat Foundation for supporting us in providing a sanitary lifestyle to the hardworking communities in Kunri.”

Given the region’s vastly untapped potential, this latest initiative by Shan Foods is dedicated to empowering the local farmer community with knowledge regarding modern and sustainable agricultural processes, as well as with an infrastructure that can support and streamline community progress and development in the region.

“This collaboration aims to address urgent water access and hygiene needs in the area, supporting healthier and more sustainable living conditions for the community. Shan Foods’ commitment to social responsibility and dedication to enhancing quality of life align perfectly with our mission to serve communities in need across Pakistan. We are grateful for their support and are confident that together, we will bring lasting improvements to the lives of many in Kunri” said Syed Tabassum Jafri, President Al-Khidmat Foundation, Sindh.

This partnership is expected to benefit nearly a thousand residents in Kunri by installing a functional and sustainable sanitation system across the district, thereby enabling the locals to take better care of their health and hygiene as they maximize their potential as a sustainable and high quality agricultural site.