Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has praised the legal action taken against former spy chief, Lieutenant General (retired) Faiz Hameed, calling it a strong affirmation of the principle of self-accountability among the current leadership.

In a statement posted to his official X account, Afridi emphasized that this move counters the widespread belief that influential figures are immune to accountability.

Afridi’s comments come in the wake of the announcement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) that Faiz Hameed has been formally charged under the Pakistan Army Act and is facing a Field General Court Martial. The military’s media wing revealed that the proceedings against Hameed commenced on August 12, 2024, under relevant sections of the Army Act.

??? ??? ?? ?? ?? ???? ????? ?? ????? ??????? ???? ??? ???? ?? ???? ??? ??? ???? ?? ?????? ???? ???? ????? ?? ??????? ??????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? ?? ? ?? ?? ??????? ?????? ????? ?? ??? ??????? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ????? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?? ???? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?? ?????? ??????…

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 10, 2024

The ISPR confirmed that Hameed has been indicted on serious charges, including involvement in political activities, violations of the Official Secrets Act that have jeopardized national security, misuse of authority and state resources, and causing harm to individuals. The investigation also extends to his alleged involvement in violent incidents linked to the unrest in the country, particularly the May 9 incidents, which sparked widespread disorder.

In addition, the ISPR announced that a separate investigation is ongoing to probe Hameed’s potential ties to political elements who may have played a role in inciting violence during these events. The military ensured that Hameed’s legal rights were fully protected during the court martial process.

It is important to note that Hameed was detained on August 12 following the initiation of a Court of Inquiry, ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, to investigate alleged irregularities in a private real estate project.