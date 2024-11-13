Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has revealed her wish to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a video that has quickly gained traction on social media.

Known for her charm and vibrant personality, Hania expressed this desire during a recent interview while on tour meeting fans and giving interviews globally following her hit drama series Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum.

In the video, Hania candidly addressed Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “If you’re watching this, please meet me.”

She went on to express her regret at not having met the Bollywood icon yet, adding, “It’s really disappointing because I feel like we should be friends.”

Aamir’s affection for Khan has been well-known, with the actress frequently mimicking his signature moves in her videos.

Fans responded enthusiastically to her comment, with many showing their support and sharing the clip widely.