KARACHI, Nov 28, 2024: Commissioner, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) Miandad Rahoojo has announced that SESSI will demand worker’s contribution payment from the date of Registration of concerned workers while the mechanism for the audit of registered units is also being changed. He also announced an increased number of SESSI Dispensaries in the SITE area.

He was addressing members of SITE Association of Industry on the occasion of his visit. He was accompanied by Vice Commissioner Sikandar Balouch, Medical Advisor Dr. Kamran Awan, Ambreen Kamil (Senior Director C&B), Saifullah Khan, (Director Education Cess), Muhammad Zahid Butt (Senior Director SITE East Directorate) and Syed Musharaf Hussain Rizvi (Director SITE West Directorate).

Mr. Rahoojo further announced that prior to issuance of Notice u/s 81, the registered unit will be given a chance of arbitration at the Association’s office. In case the matter remains unresolved at the Facilitation Desk of the Association, the Notice will be served. He added that action shall be against the officers conducting double visits in a year.

Responding to queries & complaints from members regarding poor healthcare services at the SESSI Valika Hospital, the Commissioner said that he is not satisfied with the prevailing conditions & services of the hospital. In a bid to bring improvement in the affairs of the hospital, the Hospital Management Committees have been formed who have been given financial powers up to PKR 50,000 per patient so that matters resolve expeditiously.

He further said that good quality medicines are being arranged with special packing reading ‘SESSI PROPERTY – NOT FOR SALE’. Salaries of Consultants are being enhanced to match market demand and retention. We are also working to construct model operation theatres in SESSI Valika and Landhi hospitals and have signed agreements with Jinnah Sindh Medical University and Dow University for laboratory tests in Karachi whereas LUMS is being engaged to provide these services in other cities of the Sindh province. Provision of new X-Ray machines is pending before the Governing Body for approval. Additionally, a mammography machine is being procured for the Valika hospital.

The SESSI Commissioner announced the construction of a full-fledged cancer hospital on the land adjacent to Valika Hospital and upgrading of many Dispensaries of interior Sindh to hospitals. He informed that Mazdoor Card is being misused and an inquiry in such a matter is under process. He suggested that NADRA should link the family tree with the Card chip and organization’s name should be printed thereon.

“SESSI’s 70pc budget is spent on providing healthcare services to the registered workers. We have 4,400 employees to manage our services. Despite not so good services, our hospitals beds are fully occupied.”, he concluded.

Earlier, President SITE Association Ahmed Azeem Alvi welcomed the SESSI Commissioner and assured him of full support from the Association in his endeavours to bring improvement in the Valika hospital. SESSI contribution is a collection for the benefit of workers and there should be no harassment to registered employers on account of payment of contribution.

He mentioned that persons impersonating as SESSI officers have been found visiting factories and requested the SESSI Commissioner to take action against such persons. Mr. Alvi mentioned that despite having record in Online Portal, workers are asked to provide verification from concerned Directorates which should be discontinued forthwith.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh on this occasion said that SESSI Commissioner is a man of action and he believes in business. As such, we are hopeful to see notable changes in the affairs of the hospital in the next few months for which fundamental changes are required. He further said that workers are keen to register in EOBI but not in SESSI which speaks itself about SESSI service delivery. He requested the Commissioner to consider providing relief in SESSI contribution payment to those employers who are also providing health insurance to their workers.

Former Chairman Younus Bashir requested to activate the weekly Helpdesk at the office of the Association. He complained about the activities of labour leaders who create issues for the registered employers and added that matters should not go up to the level of issuance of Notice u/s 81. He demanded to freeze SESSI payment for two years stating that a number of industries have already converted into warehouses. He suggested making one hospital a Model, starting with Valika hospital to which the Commissioner agreed.

Former Chairman Muhammad Tariq Yousuf said that workers are not getting healthcare services worth PKR 24,000 per annum SESSI payment and added that audit should not be a fear factor for the registered units. The Commissioner clarified that in the law, the work ‘Inspection’ has been mentioned instead of audit.

Former President Abdul Hadi complained about harassment by Field staff of SESSI and suggested to utilize the platform of the Association to resolve issues amicably. He said that registered units are pressurized for under the table settlement. Unfortunately, SESSI officials only focus on increasing collection, but not on service delivery.

SVP Khalid Riaz on this occasion, spoke about the poor cleanliness conditions in the premises of hospital building, quality of healthcare services being provided at the Valika hospital, out of order equipment and fire extinguishers and requested the Commissioner to take steps to put all these things right. VP Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi suggested to send workers cards to employers instead of workers’ residential addresses.

Abdul Kadir Bilwani said that we are hopeful about the positive outcome of the meeting and complained about providing unknown medicines to the patients. Junaid-ur-Rehman stressed the need to reduce communication gap which leads to issuance of Notice u/s 81.

M/s. Muhammad Arif Lakhany, Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Muhammad Kamran Lakhany, Abdul Rehman Fudda, Aman Naseem, Muhammad Tahir Goreja, Abdul Rasheed, Zaheer Lakhany, Muhammad Rizwan Lakhany and representatives from Member industries attended the meeting. Chairman Labour Committee Muhammad Tahir Goreja proposed a vote of thanks.