KARACHI (November 20, 2024): Senator Waqar Mehdi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for the Chief Minister’s Inspection, Inquiry, and Implementation Team (CMIIIT), has issued directives to expedite and fairly resolve all pending inquiries. He warned that officers or departments failing to cooperate would face action through the relevant ministers or the Chief Minister of Sindh. Senator Mehdi also proposed legislative measures to enhance the department’s efficiency and announced plans to establish divisional-level offices to improve accessibility and governance.

During his inaugural visit to the department’s office at the Sindh Secretariat, Waqar Mehdi was briefed by Chairperson Dr. Sheerin Narejo and other officials. He sought details on the status of pending inquiries, the reasons for delays, and the current inspection protocols. Officials revealed that 35 inquiries are pending, primarily due to non-cooperation by concerned departments, with the majority of complaints involving the Revenue, Local Government, and Health Departments.

Waqar Mehdi emphasized that the CMIIIT, now a full-fledged department, will be modernized to strengthen governance across the province. He noted that federal projects also fall under the department’s purview and stated that surprise inspections would be conducted to ensure compliance with quality standards. He directed department officials to uphold professionalism and impartiality, ensuring fairness in all inquiries.

Reiterating the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Waqar Mehdi, who also serves as the General Secretary of PPP Sindh Chapter, stressed the importance of completing all development projects within their designated timelines. He instructed officials to identify long-pending projects, particularly those funded since 2008 or later, but still incomplete. He highlighted that delays not only inconvenience the public but also escalate project costs, imposing an additional financial burden on the government.

Waqar Mehdi announced plans to meet with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah soon to discuss legislative and structural enhancements for the department.

Later, he visited various sections of the department’s office and interacted with staff to assess their working conditions and operations, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the department’s functionality and efficiency.