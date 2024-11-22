LAHORE: The government of Punjab has imposed section 144 across the province ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad on November 24.

As per details, the Punjab Home Department has banned public gatherings and rallies for three days.

According to the notification, issued here today, section 144 will be in effect from Saturday, November 23 to Monday, November 25.

The ban has been imposed to maintain law and order and to prevent any potential terrorist threats. The notification further stated that the administration will ensure the implementation of the order across Punjab.

The imposition of Section 144 prohibits gatherings of five or more people, and any violation of the order can lead to legal action.

It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) presented ‘conditions’ to hold negotiations to withdraw its November 24 protest call.

The PTI demanded immediate relief for party founder Imran Khan, the sources said. “In exchange for relief to its founder, the PTI is ready to call off the protest,” they added.