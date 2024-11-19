The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected a petition challenging the term extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

A seven-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, dismissed the petition filed by Mahmoud Akhtar Naqvi on grounds of non-prosecution, citing objections raised by the Registrar’s Office about its admissibility.

The constitutional bench, which includes Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha Malik, Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, and Naeem Akhtar Afghan, was scheduled to hear over 2,000 cases this week, including this high-profile petition.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s parliament passed an amendment extending the terms of chiefs of the three armed forces from three to five years. Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani signed the bill into law, formalizing the extension.

The petition opposing General Munir’s tenure extension is now closed, affirming the legal framework supporting the new law.