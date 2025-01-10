Questions remain about young opener Saim Ayub’s availability for the upcoming Champions Trophy, following a right ankle fracture sustained during the second Test in Cape Town. Ayub suffered the injury while fielding at the third-man boundary, sidelining him from cricketing action.

To ensure the best care, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent Ayub to London under the supervision of assistant coach Azhar Mahmood for consultation with top orthopedic specialists. Dr. Lucky Jayaseelan, one of the experts consulted, shared an optimistic outlook, stating that the injury had not caused significant damage. Ayub himself confirmed that doctors had allowed him to bear weight on the injured leg.

Despite this progress, a six-month recovery period has been recommended to ensure complete healing. The PCB is reviewing Ayub’s medical reports with a panel of specialists to finalize his rehabilitation plan. This timeline makes his participation in the Champions Trophy highly unlikely.

With Ayub’s absence almost certain, other players like Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq could seize the opportunity to strengthen the batting lineup. Fakhar’s aggressive style and Imam’s consistency are seen as potential assets for the national team.

The final squad for the Champions Trophy is set to be announced on January 12, with the PCB Chairman making the ultimate decision based on Ayub’s medical assessments. As fans await the announcement, speculation continues over who will feature in Pakistan’s lineup for the prestigious tournament.