Pakistan’s rising star, Saim Ayub, has been nominated for the prestigious ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2024 award. The announcement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) acknowledged Ayub’s exceptional contributions, particularly his role in Pakistan’s historic ODI whitewash against South Africa.

The shortlist features four promising young talents vying for the honor. Alongside Ayub are England’s Gus Atkinson, who made a striking debut in Test cricket; West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph; and Sri Lanka’s record-breaking batter Kamindu Mendis.

Ayub impressed in 2024 with his flamboyant batting, scoring 515 runs in nine ODIs at an outstanding average of 64.37. The left-handed opener has solidified his position at the top of Pakistan’s batting order with consistent and dynamic performances.

Shamar Joseph made his mark with 29 wickets in eight Test matches, highlighting his prowess as a fast bowler for the West Indies. Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis excelled as a batting all-rounder, amassing 1,451 runs across 32 matches.

The ICC’s recognition of these emerging stars underscores their remarkable achievements in the cricketing world.