Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering at Lilavati Hospital following an attack during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, left the actor with multiple injuries, including six stab wounds.

According to a report by Indian Express, Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, confirmed the attack, assuring fans that their children, Taimur and Jeh, were unharmed. She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and requested privacy as the family copes with the traumatic event.

Details of the Incident

Dr. Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital stated that Saif was brought in around 3:30 am, suffering from six stab wounds, two of which were deep, including one dangerously close to his spine. A medical team led by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain is overseeing his treatment.

The Mumbai police reported that the intruder broke into Saif’s residence at approximately 2:30 am. A physical altercation ensued, during which Saif defended himself but sustained injuries. The police are analyzing CCTV footage and have detained several suspects for questioning.

Official Statement and Investigation

The actor’s team released a statement urging media and fans to avoid speculation, emphasizing that the police are actively investigating the case. Authorities are working to ascertain the motive behind the robbery and identify the main perpetrator.

Public Reactions and Industry Support

The incident has shocked Bollywood and fans alike. Many from the film industry have expressed concern and extended their support to Saif and his family. The incident has also reignited conversations about celebrity security and home safety.

Saif Ali Khan, one of Bollywood’s leading actors, is expected to remain in the hospital for further observation and recovery. Fans continue to send prayers and well wishes for his speedy recovery.