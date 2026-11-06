Saba Qamar Teases ‘Case No 10’ With Behind-the-Scenes Pictures Featuring Tabish Hashmi

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has offered fans a glimpse of her upcoming drama, Case No 10, through a series of behind-the-scenes photographs featuring comedian and television host Tabish Hashmi.

Qamar shared the pictures on Instagram, giving viewers a look at the cast and production team preparing for the project.

The photographs show the actors and crew rehearsing lines, discussing the script and spending time together during production preparations. Some images also appear to show the team gathered in a hotel room.

“Some very special cases are coming together for Case #10,” Qamar wrote in the caption.

Saba Qamar and Tabish Hashmi’s Pairing Draws Attention

The announcement has attracted particular interest because of Qamar and Hashmi’s unexpected pairing.

Hashmi is primarily known for comedy and television hosting. His involvement in the drama has raised questions about his character and his on-screen chemistry with Qamar.

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However, the makers have not yet revealed details about his role.

‘Case No 10’ Reunites the Previous Creative Team

The upcoming project brings back the creative team behind Case No 9.

Journalist Shahzeb Khanzada, who made his writing debut with the previous drama, is reportedly writing the new instalment. Danish Nawaz will direct the project.

Early reports describe Case No 10 as a murder mystery. However, the production team has kept its storyline and character details under wraps.

A Follow-Up to the Successful ‘Case No 9’

Qamar played Sehar Moazzam in Case No 9. The character challenged a powerful businessman after surviving sexual violence.

The drama also featured Faysal Quraishi, Aamina Sheikh, Gohar Rasheed and Junaid Khan.

Its courtroom storyline explored the challenges survivors face when seeking justice within Pakistan’s legal and social systems.

The series concluded in January, leaving audiences with a socially relevant narrative about justice and accountability.

With Qamar’s latest photographs offering a glimpse into the new production, interest in Case No 10 continues to grow.

The makers have yet to announce the complete cast, detailed storyline or release date.