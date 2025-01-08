Karachi Dated: 8th January 2025 : RTO-1 seals another medical store over PoS violation

The Regional Tax Office-1 Karachi has sealed another medical store owing to violation of PoS regulations. The action has been carried out under the rule 150 ZEP of Sales Tax Rules 2006 in Baldia Town area falling under Zone 3 of administrative zones of RTO-1.

.

The taxpayer retailer was registered in Income Tax but also liable to be registered in Sales Tax for integration of his business with FBR POS system for real-time recording, tracking , monitoring and reporting of his business transactions which he failed to do despite repeated notices

.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad stated that traders must ensure their full compliance to PoS regulations. He added that actions against PoS violations would be furthered in coming days.