Karachi Dated: 15th January 2025 : RTO-1 seals 5th medical store during the first half of ongoing month

.

While continuing it’s ongoing spree of actions against PoS violations, the Regional Tax Office-1 has sealed another medical store in Zone 3 of its administrative jurisdiction. The said medical store was neither registered in Sales Tax nor was integrated with FBR’s PoS invoicing system.

.

The action has been taken under the rule 150 ZEP of Sales Tax Rules 2006. This is the 5th medical store sealed by the RTO -1 during the first fortnight of January 2025.

.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad has conveyed that easiness for the trading community lies in compliance with PoS regulations. He added that actions against PoS violations would continue till implementation on PoS regulations by the traders