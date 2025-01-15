By: Dr. Gholam Mujtaba.

USA : Pakistan faces significant economic and diplomatic challenges today, but it is crucial to distinguish between the country’s state and its leadership. The current crises stem not from the nation itself but from the political leadership’s struggle to sustain power, often at the cost of national stability.

Prime Issues:

1Diplomatic Challenges:?Pakistan’s diplomatic standing has been weakened by its reliance on foreign loans and compromises on sovereignty. Its increasing dependence on financial organizations and alleged debt traps—particularly with China—have compromised its ability to act independently on the global stage.

2Economic Upheavals:?Under the current leadership, Pakistan’s $133 billion debt burden seems insurmountable. The economy’s dependence on external loans rather than self-reliance has put Pakistan on a precarious trajectory. The trust deficit with global financial institutions adds to this burden.

3Leadership Accountability:?Successive governments, including dynastic political families and opposition figures, have fostered corruption, media suppression, and judiciary control. Allegations of election rigging have eroded trust in the democratic process, both domestically and internationally.

Solutions:

To overcome these challenges, Pakistan must learn from global examples where trust deficits, economic crises, and diplomatic failures were addressed:

•Germany post-WWII: The Marshall Plan is an example of rebuilding a nation’s economy with international support, accountability, and reform in leadership structures.

•South Korea in the 1990s: During its financial crisis, South Korea implemented strict anti-corruption measures, worked transparently with international creditors, and used visionary leadership to regain trust.

•Singapore’s Transformation: Lee Kuan Yew’s leadership focused on eradicating corruption and fostering economic independence, transforming Singapore into a global financial hub.

Roadmap for Pakistan:

1Restoring Diplomatic Credibility:?Visionary leaders with global credibility must replace current managers of foreign policy. Trust-building with key powers, such as the U.S., should address past incidents like the Bin Laden raid and align mutual interests.

2Economic Revival:?A transparent caretaker government led by competent professionals, under military oversight, could oversee brutal, indiscriminate accountability against corruption. International players will support economic rejuvenation only if they see credible efforts toward reform.

3Domestic Trust Restoration:?It is critical to overhaul the electoral process to ensure free and fair elections. Empowering citizens to trust their votes and voices will renew faith in democracy.

A Forward Vision

Pakistan’s recovery depends on addressing trust deficits, both domestically and globally. Brutal accountability and visionary leadership are the cornerstones of this transformation. Without them, Pakistan risks remaining mired in a cycle of debt, corruption, and compromised sovereignty.

About the Author:?Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MS, MD, Ed.D., is Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA and a seasoned advocate for governance reform and international diplomacy. Recognized as a cabinet-level advisor by President Donald Trump, Dr. Mujtaba actively contributes to policy discourse, offering solutions rooted in historical insight and visionary leadership.