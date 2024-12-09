DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways’ Student Club programme is marking its fourth anniversary by teaming up with the charity, Education Above All. This new initiative will see Qatar Airways donate $10 to Education Above All, for every booking made by a Student Club member. Students will need to book with their dedicated promo code from 5 December until December 16, 2024.

Education Above All is the non-profit organisation founded by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson and Founder of Education Above All Foundation. Education Above All furthers equal access to education and for positive, sustainable, and inclusive change in all communities.

Qatar Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said: “I am pleased and proud that Qatar Airways is able to mark this Student Club anniversary in such a meaningful way.

“We pride ourselves on being the world’s best airline not just because of our aircraft and services, but because we also care about the people and organisations we support. I have no doubt that the one million-strong membership of our Student Club programme will share the satisfaction I feel knowing that their bookings will have such a positive impact on future generations. Together we can make a difference.”

Student Club is powered by Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club and offers a range of benefits to members, such as:

Special fares on flights

Additional baggage allowance

Date change flexibility

Ability to add travel companions and save together with Companion Pass

Privilege Club tier upgrade as a graduation gift