An earthquake jolted various cities in Punjab on Thursday, including Lahore and surrounding areas, causing distress and fear among the masses.

According to a report by ARY News, the Pakistan Seismological Center reported that the earthquake was felt in Lahore, Jhelum, Sarai Alamgir, Nankana Sahib, and Jalalpur Bhatiyan, raising concerns about the safety of the citizens.

The earthquake was also felt in Kala Bagh, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Chiniot, Shah Kot, and Bhalwal. According to the Pakistan Seismological Center, the earthquake’s depth was 15 kilometers, with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale.

According to the Pakistan Seismological Center, the epicenter of the earthquake was near Kharian. No casualties have been reported in the province so far.