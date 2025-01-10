Punjab’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain, has announced plans for the establishment of a mobile phone manufacturing plant in the province following a recent visit to China.

The foundation stone for the facility was laid at the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company.

The plant is expected to begin production within two years, with a focus on shifting from assembly to full-scale manufacturing by a Chinese company. Hussain emphasized that this shift would likely result in a reduction in mobile phone prices in Pakistan, benefiting consumers nationwide.

The minister highlighted the significance of the project for the local economy, noting it would create job opportunities, stimulate technological development, and attract further investment. Hussain also shared that Punjab has become an increasingly appealing destination for both domestic and international investors, particularly from China.

In addition, the provincial government is offering various incentives and infrastructure improvements to facilitate foreign direct investment. These measures are expected to drive investment worth billions of rupees into the region in the near future.

This mobile manufacturing initiative is part of Punjab’s broader strategy to enhance its industrial capacity and foster economic growth through increased foreign investment.