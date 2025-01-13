RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committee has expressed its readiness for a third round of talks with the government after meeting party founder Imran Khan in a “controlled environment,” ARY News reported.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail, PTI senior leaders Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser, along with Sunni Ittehad Council head Sahibzada Hamid Raza, announced that the committee would present two key demands in the upcoming negotiations. These include the establishment of an “impartial judicial commission” led by a senior Supreme Court judge to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, and the release of political prisoners.

Raza emphasized that progress on these demands is crucial, warning that negotiations will not continue if the judicial commission is not formed by January 31.

Meeting Details

Before the PTI negotiators’ session, Ali Amin Gandapur had a one-on-one meeting with Imran Khan, lasting over an hour. Government authorities had granted permission for the PTI negotiating committee, comprising seven members, to meet their leader in Adiala Jail on Saturday night. The meeting was intended to consult with Imran Khan regarding the next round of dialogue.

Challenges in Negotiations

This development follows reports of stagnation in the political talks after the second round, compounded by delays in granting PTI leaders access to their party founder.

Government negotiation committee spokesperson Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed concerns over PTI’s failure to submit a written “Charter of Demands” as initially agreed, which has hindered progress over the past 12 days. Siddiqui warned that the ongoing talks face significant challenges unless PTI fulfills its commitment to provide its demands in writing.