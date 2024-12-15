ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nothing to do except to hold protests and sit-ins, said Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Tarar said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has made some allegations. “[Gandapur] is giving a false [information] to the international media,” Tarar said.

“PTI did politics of chaos and corpses on November 26,” he said, adding, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM said that the next call will not be peaceful. PTI has never called for peaceful protests.”

The information minister said that the allegations hurled by Gandapur are “based on lies and anarchy”. Tarar also said that PTI leaders are people of empty rhetoric and no action. “This trend of threats was started by the founder of PTI Imran Khan in 2014,” Tarar said, adding that the leaders escape while their workers get arrested.

“They used people for May 9 and November 26. [We] will not let people forget what [PTI] did on May 9,” the Information Minister said. “Their own workers pelted stones and their guards opened fire,” he said.

Addressing PTI directly, Tarar said, “The footage of your guards opening fire has also come to light.”

The minister hinted at the displeasure of PTI’s workers with the party leadership, saying “People abused them and stoned their vehicle. Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi [is responsible for] stones pelted at Ali Amin Gandapur.”

Attaullah Tarar said that the PTI leadership ran away leaving their workers behind, and are now trying to make excuses to run from the responsibility. “The failure of the ‘final call’ is the failure of PTI’s politics. They no longer have the courage to make any [more] calls,” Attaullah Tarar said.

Earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur had lashed out at the government, reiterating that if Imran Khan so wishes, the party will follow through with the civil disobedience movement. He warned of armed protest against the federal government, on the orders of incarcerated Imran Khan.