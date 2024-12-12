LAHORE – The registration window for foreign players to sign up for the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), along with the trade window, is officially open.

Player category renewals will be announced on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. The relegation process and player retention will take place throughout this month.

The HBL PSL Players’ Draft is scheduled for January 11, 2025, with the venue and timing to be revealed soon.

HBL PSL CEO, Salman Naseer, shared his excitement about the opening of the registration and trade windows, marking the start of preparations for the much-anticipated 10th season of the league. He emphasized the PSL’s growth since its launch in 2016, highlighting the league’s commitment to delivering top-quality cricket and memorable fan experiences.

Since its inception, Islamabad United has won the PSL title three times (2016, 2018, 2024). Other champions include Lahore Qalandars (2022 and 2023), Peshawar Zalmi (2017), Quetta Gladiators (2019), Karachi Kings (2020), and Multan Sultans (2021).