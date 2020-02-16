StormFiber
PSL 2020: StormFiber joins once again Peshawar Zalmi as official broadband partner

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading Fiber To The Home (FTTH) broadband service provider, StormFiber, has announced its partnership with Peshawar Zalmi, one of Pakistan Super League’s most favorite teams, to become their official broadband partner for season 5 of the anticipated cricket tournament. This is the second consecutive year that StormFiber has joined hands with team Zalmi – or #YellowStorm as the team loves to be called – in the wildly popular indigenous cricket league.

Just as the broadband services provider has raised the bar for home-based internet and TV services in various parts of Pakistan, its continued association with Peshawar Zalmi – the one-time champion and two-time runners up of the five-year-old league – will enhance the public experience of PSL by many folds. The high-speed internet services by StormFiber are a perfect match for live streaming of exciting matches this season, with the frustration of buffering and low-definition viewing finally becoming a thing of the past.

“We feel as much excited as a Pakistani cricket super-fan to have joined hands with Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 5,” said Fawad Yousuf Laher, Managing Director, StormFiber. “We are here to make the #YellowStorm a fierce force to reckon with while at the same time helping Pakistanis enjoy the league in its true spirit and exhilaration through seamless internet services. We are confident that this partnership will go a long way and wish Peshawar Zalmi to emerge as the PSL 5 champions. But, whatever happens, it will eventually be a win for Pakistan and its sport-loving people who we believe are the real champions.”

“We’re excited to have StormFiber on-board for the second consecutive year as our official broadband partner,” said Nausherwan Effandi, CCO Peshawar Zalmi. “It gives us great satisfaction and joy seeing how PSL has grown to become a national phenomenon – even more so, how we, the #YellowStorm, have received overwhelming support from the audiences, helping us become  one of the biggest brands competing in PSL. As always, we stay committed to giving the anticipated league our very best and delivering the nail-biting fight that the Pakistani nation is excitedly awaiting. While we do this, our official broadband partner is here to transfer all this excitement in its entirety to the nation.”

Aiming to deliver superior broadband and TV services to Pakistanis, StormFiber has invested heavily in building a 100% Fiber-Optic network that brings reliable and fast internet services to the citizens of the country. Those who are yet to experience the blazing fast internet speed, it’s high time they switch to StormFiber to make their PSL 5 experience wholesome and worthwhile. With the company having partnered with a top-rated PSL team, the nation should expect games that are electrifying and streamed seamlessly in real time.

