A girl, looking for a teaching job, was raped by an owner of a private academy in Okara, Punjab. Police have arrested the accused.

As per the details, the accused, identified as Islam Ali Bhatti, made a false offer of a job, residence, and marriage to the girl, locked her in a room for three days, and repeatedly raped her.

As per police after the girl lodged the complaint the accused was traced with the help of modern technology and arrested.

A case has been registered against the accused in the B Division Police Station, and the police have vowed that he will be punished as per the law.

Earlier this month, a mosque cleric was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old madrassa student in Okara.

According to the first information report, the girl had been attending Quranic lessons at the seminary in Azam Town, Renala, where around seven months ago, the cleric allegedly raped her and threatened her into silence.

Recently, noticing changes in her daughter’s condition, the girl’s widowed mother became suspicious. After questioning, the girl disclosed the incident.

A medical examination confirmed that she was seven months pregnant. As the proceedings surfaced, the suspect fled to Multan but the City Renala police managed to locate and arrest him.