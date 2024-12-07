MUMBAI: Indian actress Pragya Nagra has become the latest public figure to experience a breach of privacy, coinciding with the ongoing controversy surrounding the leaks of videos featuring Pakistani TikTok stars that have garnered significant media attention in recent months.

In the midst of this leak saga, an alleged video featuring the star of Varalaru Mukkiyam has emerged online.

The clip purportedly depicts the actor in a compromising situation; however, it remains uncertain whether the individual in the footage is indeed the Indian celebrity in question.

Indian Actress Pragya Nagras Nude Video Leaked Online After Pakistani Tiktokers Scandals

Pragya Nagra has yet to comment on the situation, and the authenticity of the video has not been verified by Indian media outlets.

As the controversy surrounding Pragya Nagra unfolds, concerns over the safety and privacy of celebrities continue to grow, with many calling for stronger protections against such invasions of personal space