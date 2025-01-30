SHIKARPUR: A joint operation by Shikarpur Police and Rangers is underway in the katcha area of Garhi Tegho to combat bandit activity and recover hostages, officials reported.
Key Developments:
- The operation aims to apprehend criminals involved in kidnappings for ransom and other serious crimes.
- Several hideouts of the outlaws have been destroyed and set ablaze while weapons have been recovered.
- Authorities are particularly targeting notorious bandit Belo Teghani, who is accused of murdering policeman Munawar Jatoi and other law enforcement personnel.
- The area has been sealed off to prevent criminals from escaping.
Persistent Security Challenges
The katcha region remains a hub of lawlessness, where heavily armed bandits continue to pose a serious challenge to law enforcement. Despite repeated operations, the region remains a hotbed for criminal activities.
Past Incidents
- August 23, 2024: A deadly attack by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area resulted in the deaths of 12 policemen, with seven others injured.
- The assailants launched a rocket attack on two police vehicles stranded in floodwater.
- Emergency measures were implemented across the district following the attack.
The current operation reflects the authorities’ continued efforts to bring stability to the region and eliminate criminal networks.
