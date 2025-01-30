SHIKARPUR: A joint operation by Shikarpur Police and Rangers is underway in the katcha area of Garhi Tegho to combat bandit activity and recover hostages, officials reported.

Key Developments:

The operation aims to apprehend criminals involved in kidnappings for ransom and other serious crimes.

Several hideouts of the outlaws have been destroyed and set ablaze while weapons have been recovered.

Authorities are particularly targeting notorious bandit Belo Teghani, who is accused of murdering policeman Munawar Jatoi and other law enforcement personnel.

The area has been sealed off to prevent criminals from escaping.

Persistent Security Challenges

The katcha region remains a hub of lawlessness, where heavily armed bandits continue to pose a serious challenge to law enforcement. Despite repeated operations, the region remains a hotbed for criminal activities.

Past Incidents

August 23, 2024: A deadly attack by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area resulted in the deaths of 12 policemen , with seven others injured .

The assailants launched a rocket attack on two police vehicles stranded in floodwater.

Emergency measures were implemented across the district following the attack.

The current operation reflects the authorities’ continued efforts to bring stability to the region and eliminate criminal networks.