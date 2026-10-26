PMGO Season 2 Concludes in Lahore as Infinix GT 50 Pro Engages Pakistan’s Gaming Community

PUBG MOBILE Global Open (PMGO) Season 2 concluded at PC Hotel, Lahore, on October 25, marking the tournament’s first edition in Pakistan. International teams travelled to the country for the two-day competition, which ran on October 24 and 25.

The event brought international esports competition to Pakistan’s gaming community. On finals day, 16 teams competed for the title, and Wolves Esports emerged victorious before a live audience.

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Meanwhile, Infinix used the event to showcase its GT 50 Pro gaming smartphone to esports fans and players. The brand also offered an in-person experience to customers who purchased the device. Each eligible customer received four tickets, including their own, with VIP seating to watch the competition live.

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Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix Pakistan, said PMGO Season 2 demonstrated the progress of the country’s esports community.

“Pakistani gamers have never lacked talent, and with the GT 50 Pro we want to give them the performance to match it,” Feng said. He added that Infinix was proud to support the milestone and would continue backing the gamers and community driving the industry forward.

As international esports competition reaches more local audiences, events such as PMGO Season 2 give Pakistani fans an opportunity to experience the action in person. Infinix said it would continue supporting Pakistan’s esports ecosystem and the gamers helping it grow.

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