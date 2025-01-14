ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for immediate and proactive measures to address challenges in the education sector. Chairing a federal cabinet meeting, he instructed the Minister for Education to work closely with provincial governments to promote education, emphasizing that this would be a significant national service.

Highlighting the issue of unschooled children, particularly girls, PM Shehbaz referenced discussions held at the recent International Conference on Girls’ Education in Islamabad. He reiterated the government’s earlier declaration of an education emergency aimed at enrolling 26 million out-of-school children and fostering literacy to position Pakistan as a globally educated society.

The prime minister pledged to personally oversee the program and urged provinces to collaborate beyond political affiliations for the sake of the country’s future. Drawing inspiration from nations like Germany and Japan, he expressed confidence that Pakistan could overcome its challenges and emerge as an educated nation.

In other developments, PM Shehbaz lauded the resumption of PIA flights to Europe and expressed optimism about restarting flights to Britain. Additionally, he announced the opening of a new crossing point at the Pak-Iran border in Panjgur, which is expected to boost legal trade and curb smuggling.

Addressing security, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the stabilization of Kurram’s situation and praised security forces for their sacrifices in combating terrorism. He highlighted recent operations in Balochistan that resulted in the elimination of 27 terrorists, reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating Fitna al Khwarij and restoring peace, as achieved in 2018 under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

PM Shehbaz concluded by emphasizing that collective efforts from all stakeholders would ensure peace, prosperity, and educational progress for Pakistan.